Three Shikellamy track athletes honored by Sunbury City Council

SUNBURY – Three high school students at Shikellamy were honored by Sunbury City Council last night for rescuing a woman recently. The students—Alyssa Keeley, Brianna Hennett and Macy Carper helped a former Shikellamy teacher who got stuck between a post and her rolling car.

City Council Monday night said the three were running near a car wash on Front Street when they heard screaming for help, went and saw the woman— Anne Hollenbach—stuck between a protective post at the car wash, and her car that crept forward after Hollenbach had stepped out of the vehicle.

One of the girls got in the car, stopped it and put it in reverse. The students received an award from city council and the mayor called them heroes for saving the day in Sunbury, about three weeks ago.