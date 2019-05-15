Three Shikellamy administrators suspended after prank 

SUNBURY – Some clarification from Shikellamy School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scholvin…this after three school administrators were placed on paid leave following a senior class prank at the high school last week. Dr. Scholvin tells WKOK the high school principal, vice principal, and senior class advisor are on paid administrative leave following the prank that went a little too far.

However, Dr. Scholvin says it was the senior class advisor who allegedly let the students in the school last Thursday night to perform the prank. He says the principal and vice principal were not at the school for the prank; instead, they were at a school board meeting. But Dr. Scholvin says while the investigation continues, it was best for the principal and vice principal not to be working at the school.

Last Friday‘s prank involved live chickens, toilet paper, and flipped desks. Dr. Scholvin tells us he couldn’t release the names of the administrators. But according to the district website, the principal is Mike Egan, the vice principal is Brandy Wiest, and the 2019 senior class advisor is JROTC Instructor Joe Walsh.

Scholvin says all three administrators will get to defend themselves during an informal hearing next week. That will be held Monday in front of Scholvin and attorney Mike Levine, of the Levine Legal Group, Huntingdon Valley. Scholvin and Levine will then make a recommendation to the school board to have a formal hearing on the matter. Scholvin informed students and staff of the decision Tuesday. He says he is running the school while the investigation is taking place.