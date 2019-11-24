Three people die in Berks County fire: AP PA Headlines, Scores, and Features

AP PA Headlines 11/24/19

DOUGLASVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania says three people have been killed in a house fire in the community of Douglassville, in Berks County. KYW-TV reports that fire crews were called to a home late Saturday afternoon on Chestnut Street in Douglassville. The blaze was under control by 6 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials did not immediately release the victims’ identity or their gender.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state Sen. John Yudichak’s announcement that he’s leaving the Democratic Party after two decades in the Legislature swiftly reverberated in the Capitol. Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says it absolutely takes away any chance for Senate Democrats to gain control of the Senate in next year’s election.

Yudichak is now the Senate’s only registered independent ever on record. He’ll also join the Senate Republican caucus. Yudichak blames a corrosive “us vs. them” political world and paints the Democratic Party and the Senate’s Democratic caucus as increasingly less tolerant of issues that are important to him. Many inside the Democratic caucus accused Yudichak of betraying his roots. Democratic Sen. John Blake of Lackawanna County called it a “a selfish political bait-and-switch.”

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration will spend $3 million on a pair of studies to explore the potential health impacts of the natural gas industry. Wolf is taking action after months of impassioned pleas by the families of pediatric cancer patients who live in the most heavily drilled region of the state.

Dozens of children and young adults have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and other forms of cancer in a four-county area outside Pittsburgh. Ewing has no known environmental cause, but the families have been pressing the Wolf administration for an investigation into any possible link between this extremely rare form of bone cancer and shale gas development. Wolf says the research will address “the concern that there is a relationship between hydraulic fracturing and childhood cancers.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Columbia County man who was part of a drug trafficking operation that sold fentanyl on the dark web has been sentenced. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Friday that 29-year-old Brett Trageser was sentenced earlier this month to 13 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The Bloomsburg man had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl that was being manufactured by 34-year-old co-conspirator Nathan Anthony Ott. Ott is currently serving a 17-year sentence at a New Jersey prison for manufacturing fentanyl into pills. Authorities say Ott and drug runners sold the pills online in the United States and some foreign countries. Sentences for five other co-conspirators range from nearly two to 10 years.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carole King will present Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards on Sunday. King says as a fellow female songwriter who started young, she understands the “determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance” it takes to reach such heights.

Post Malone leads the nominations with seven. Performers include Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. The AMAs will air live from Los Angeles on ABC.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador. News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Neighbor Anne Sabol says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can.

Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.”

Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.

MOKOPANE, South Africa (AP) — A dog in South Africa has befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage. Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help. Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says they bonded immediately. She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves. “Possibly soon he will be able to go home,” she said Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schiff; Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Sunday

NFL Football: Green bay at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Seahawks at Eagles noon Eagle 107

NFL Football: Steelers at Bengals, 11:00am on 100.9 The Valley

Monday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm

NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Wednesday:

Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Phoenix 100 Minnesota 98

Final Chicago 116 Charlotte 115

Final Indiana 111 Orlando 106

Final Toronto 119 Atlanta 116

Final San Antonio 111 New York 104

Final Philadelphia 113 Miami 86

Final Cleveland 110 Portland 104

Final L.A. Lakers 109 Memphis 108

Final Milwaukee 104 Detroit 90

Final Utah 128 New Orleans 120

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Vancouver 2 Washington 1

Final SO Calgary 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Arizona 3 Los Angeles 2

Final OT Boston 5 Minnesota 4

Final Carolina 4 Florida 2

Final Toronto 5 Colorado 3

Final N-Y Rangers 6 Montreal 5

Final New Jersey 5 Detroit 1

Final Tampa Bay 6 Anaheim 2

Final Winnipeg 4 Columbus 3

Final SO Dallas 2 Chicago 1

Final Nashville 4 St. Louis 2

Final Edmonton 4 Vegas 2

Final OT San Jose 2 N-Y Islanders 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1)LSU 56 Arkansas 20

Final (2)Ohio St. 28 (9)Penn St. 17

Final (4)Georgia 19 (24)Texas A&M 13

Final (5)Alabama 66 W. Carolina 3

Final Arizona St. 31 (6)Oregon 28

Final (7)Utah 35 Arizona 7

Final (8)Oklahoma 28 TCU 24

Final (11)Minnesota 38 Northwestern 22

Final (12)Michigan 39 Indiana 14

Final (13)Baylor 24 Texas 10

Final (14)Wisconsin 45 Purdue 24

Final (15)Notre Dame 40 Boston College 7

Final (16)Auburn 52 Samford 0

Final (17)Cincinnati 15 Temple 13

Final (18)Memphis 49 South Florida 10

Final (19)Iowa 19 Illinois 10

Final (20)Boise St. 56 Utah St. 21

Final Navy 35 (21)SMU 28

Final (22)Oklahoma St. 20 West Virginia 13

Final (23)Appalachian St. 35 Texas State 13

Final (25)Virginia Tech 28 Pittsburgh 0

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7)Virginia 58 UMass 46

Final (8)Gonzaga 77 CS Bakersfield 49

Final (13)Seton Hall 87 Florida A&M 51

Final (16)Memphis 87 Mississippi 86

Final (21)VCU 78 Florida Gulf Coast 48

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas at Houston 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Florida 5 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Atlanta 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland 1 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Chicago 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans 1 p.m.

Oakland at N-Y Jets 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco 8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Akron at (2)Louisville 6 p.m.

(7)Virginia at Arizona St. 1 p.m.

Lamar at (9)Kentucky 6 p.m.

LIU at (12)Texas Tech 2 p.m.

Long Beach St. at (14)Arizona 8:30 p.m.

North Texas at (15)Utah St. 6:30 p.m.

(17)Villanova at (24)Baylor 5 p.m.

Florida at (18)Xavier 8:30 p.m.

(23)Colorado at Wyoming 8 p.m.

San Diego at (25)Washington 10:30 p.m.

___

