Home
Three people die in Berks County fire: AP PA Headlines, Scores, and Features

Three people die in Berks County fire: AP PA Headlines, Scores, and Features

WKOK Staff | November 24, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 11/24/19

 

DOUGLASVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania says three people have been killed in a house fire in the community of Douglassville, in Berks County.  KYW-TV reports that fire crews were called to a home late Saturday afternoon on Chestnut Street in Douglassville. The blaze was under control by 6 p.m.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.  Officials did not immediately release the victims’ identity or their gender.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state Sen. John Yudichak’s announcement that he’s leaving the Democratic Party after two decades in the Legislature swiftly reverberated in the Capitol.  Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says it absolutely takes away any chance for Senate Democrats to gain control of the Senate in next year’s election.

Yudichak is now the Senate’s only registered independent ever on record. He’ll also join the Senate Republican caucus.  Yudichak blames a corrosive “us vs. them” political world and paints the Democratic Party and the Senate’s Democratic caucus as increasingly less tolerant of issues that are important to him.  Many inside the Democratic caucus accused Yudichak of betraying his roots. Democratic Sen. John Blake of Lackawanna County called it a “a selfish political bait-and-switch.”

 

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says his administration will spend $3 million on a pair of studies to explore the potential health impacts of the natural gas industry.  Wolf is taking action after months of impassioned pleas by the families of pediatric cancer patients who live in the most heavily drilled region of the state.

Dozens of children and young adults have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and other forms of cancer in a four-county area outside Pittsburgh.  Ewing has no known environmental cause, but the families have been pressing the Wolf administration for an investigation into any possible link between this extremely rare form of bone cancer and shale gas development.  Wolf says the research will address “the concern that there is a relationship between hydraulic fracturing and childhood cancers.”

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Columbia County man who was part of a drug trafficking operation that sold fentanyl on the dark web has been sentenced.  The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Friday that 29-year-old Brett Trageser was sentenced earlier this month to 13 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The Bloomsburg man had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess fentanyl that was being manufactured by 34-year-old co-conspirator Nathan Anthony Ott.  Ott is currently serving a 17-year sentence at a New Jersey prison for manufacturing fentanyl into pills.  Authorities say Ott and drug runners sold the pills online in the United States and some foreign countries.  Sentences for five other co-conspirators range from nearly two to 10 years.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carole King will present Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards on Sunday.  King says as a fellow female songwriter who started young, she understands the “determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance” it takes to reach such heights.

Post Malone leads the nominations with seven.  Performers include Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.  The AMAs will air live from Los Angeles on ABC.

 

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador.  News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. Neighbor Anne Sabol says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can.

Sabol says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, adding it “jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.”

Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt.

 

MOKOPANE, South Africa (AP) — A dog in South Africa has befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage.  Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.  Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says they bonded immediately.  She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.  “Possibly soon he will be able to go home,” she said Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.   Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump.  CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schiff; Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.  “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Sunday

  • NFL Football: Green bay at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK
  • NFL Football: Seahawks at Eagles noon Eagle 107
  • NFL Football: Steelers at Bengals, 11:00am on 100.9 The Valley

Monday

  • Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm
  • NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

  • Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com
  • Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Wednesday:

  • Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Phoenix           100      Minnesota       98

Final    Chicago           116      Charlotte         115

Final    Indiana                        111      Orlando           106

Final    Toronto           119      Atlanta                        116

Final    San Antonio    111      New York       104

Final    Philadelphia    113      Miami  86

Final    Cleveland        110      Portland          104

Final    L.A. Lakers     109      Memphis         108

Final    Milwaukee      104      Detroit             90

Final    Utah    128                  New Orleans   120

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO          Vancouver       2          Washington     1

Final SO          Calgary            3          Philadelphia    2

Final    Arizona           3          Los Angeles    2

Final OT          Boston 5          Minnesota       4

Final    Carolina           4          Florida 2

Final    Toronto           5          Colorado         3

Final    N-Y Rangers   6          Montreal          5

Final    New Jersey      5          Detroit 1

Final    Tampa Bay      6          Anaheim          2

Final    Winnipeg         4          Columbus        3

Final SO          Dallas  2          Chicago           1

Final    Nashville         4          St. Louis          2

Final    Edmonton       4          Vegas  2

Final OT          San Jose          2          N-Y Islanders 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (1)LSU            56        Arkansas         20

Final    (2)Ohio St.      28        (9)Penn St.      17

Final    (4)Georgia       19        (24)Texas A&M          13

Final    (5)Alabama     66        W. Carolina     3

Final    Arizona St.      31        (6)Oregon        28

Final    (7)Utah            35        Arizona           7

Final    (8)Oklahoma   28        TCU    24

Final    (11)Minnesota 38        Northwestern  22

Final    (12)Michigan   39        Indiana            14

Final    (13)Baylor       24        Texas   10

Final    (14)Wisconsin 45        Purdue 24

Final    (15)Notre Dame          40        Boston College           7

Final    (16)Auburn     52        Samford          0

Final    (17)Cincinnati 15        Temple            13

Final    (18)Memphis   49        South Florida  10

Final    (19)Iowa         19        Illinois 10

Final    (20)Boise St.   56        Utah St.           21

Final    Navy   35        (21)SMU         28

Final    (22)Oklahoma St.        20        West Virginia  13

Final    (23)Appalachian St.    35        Texas State      13

Final    (25)Virginia Tech        28        Pittsburgh        0

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (7)Virginia       58        UMass 46

Final    (8)Gonzaga     77        CS Bakersfield            49

Final    (13)Seton Hall 87        Florida A&M  51

Final    (16)Memphis   87        Mississippi       86

Final    (21)VCU         78        Florida Gulf Coast      48

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas  at         Houston          3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn         at         New York       6 p.m.

Sacramento     at         Washington     6 p.m.

Phoenix           at         Denver            8 p.m.

New Orleans   at         L.A. Clippers  9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo            at         Florida 5 p.m.

Carolina           at         Detroit 7 p.m.

Edmonton       at         Arizona           8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         Atlanta            1 p.m.

Miami  at         Cleveland        1 p.m.

N-Y Giants     at         Chicago           1 p.m.

Seattle at         Philadelphia    1 p.m.

Carolina           at         New Orleans   1 p.m.

Oakland          at         N-Y Jets          1 p.m.

Denver            at         Buffalo            1 p.m.

Detroit at         Washington     1 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Cincinnati        1 p.m.

Jacksonville     at         Tennessee        4:05 p.m.

Dallas  at         New England  4:25 p.m.

Green Bay       at         San Francisco  8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

                        Akron  at         (2)Louisville    6 p.m.

(7)Virginia       at         Arizona St.      1 p.m.

Lamar  at         (9)Kentucky    6 p.m.

LIU     at         (12)Texas Tech            2 p.m.

Long Beach St.           at         (14)Arizona     8:30 p.m.

North Texas    at         (15)Utah St.    6:30 p.m.

(17)Villanova  at         (24)Baylor       5 p.m.

Florida at         (18)Xavier       8:30 p.m.

(23)Colorado   at         Wyoming        8 p.m.

San Diego       at         (25)Washington          10:30 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff