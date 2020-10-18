Three people charged after drug deal, shot fired in Sunbury

SUNBURY – At least three people have been charged after a drug deal led to gun play and a robbery in Sunbury. According to The Daily Item, Sunbury police say 23-year-old Patricia Mahoney, 22-year-old Tyler Bean, of Milton, and 22-year-old Tyler Adams, of Sunbury , are all in jail following a series of events that emerged from a drug deal Tuesday. Police say the incident was followed by an attempted robbery Wednesday night and a shot being fired Friday night and Adams getting struck by a vehicle.

The Daily Item says officers seized the weapon used in the robbery but not the one used in the shooting . Adams is charged with possession with the intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device. Bean is charged with numerous counts including robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and possessing instruments of crime. Mahoney is charged with a charge of false reports and obstruction. All three were sent to the Northumberland County Jail Saturday. An investigation is ongoing.