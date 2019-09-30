Three of Four Escapees Captured: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Three of four inmates who authorities say overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from an Ohio county jail have been caught in North Carolina. A release from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in Ohio says the three men — Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy R. McDaniel Jr. — were taken into custody in Cary, North Carolina, around 2 a.m. Monday. That’s a little over a day after the men escaped the Gallipolis jail Sunday. The fourth inmate, Lawrence R. Lee III, is believed to have accompanied the other three, but fled from authorities at the time of the arrests. A Cary police release says the three men were “captured without incident” and are awaiting extradition to Ohio. Cary is around 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Gallipolis.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After a season that fell well short of expectations, Bryce Harper can’t wait for another go-round in Philadelphia. Manager Gabe Kapler might not get that chance. Harper got two hits and a standing ovation to close out his first season with the Phillies, who finished at 81-81 after a 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Harper drew a cheer from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park after a flyout in the ninth inning. Signed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, he wound up batting .260 with 35 homers and 114 RBIs. “I tried to play hard for them, tried to play to the best of my ability,” Harper said of Philadelphia’s notoriously demanding fans. “The fans and the city deserve that. I love this place. I’m excited to see what’s ahead.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview that he takes “full responsibility” for the grisly murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but denied allegations that he ordered it. “This was a heinous crime,” Prince Mohammed, 34, told “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday. “But I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”

Asked if he ordered the murder of Khashoggi, who had criticized him in columns for The Washington Post, Prince Mohammed replied: “Absolutely not.” “The slaying was “a mistake,” he said. Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, 2018, to collect a document that he needed to marry his Turkish fiancee. Agents of the Saudi government killed Khashoggi inside the consulate and apparently dismembered his body, which has never been found. Saudi Arabia has charged 11 people in the slaying and put them on trial, which has been held in secret. As of yet, no one has been convicted.

NEW YORK (AP) — The DreamWorks animated adventure “Abominable” has topped the box office with an estimated $20.9 million, while the Renee Zellweger-led Judy Garland tale “Judy” got off to a sonorous start. “Abominable” was the weekend’s sole new wide release. It’s a U.S.-China co-production between Universal’s DreamWorks and China’s Pearl Studios, so its performance in China will be vital to its success.

A handful of holdovers stayed strong. Last week’s No. 1 film, “Downton Abbey,” slid to second with $14.5 million. The stripper crime drama “Hustlers” landed in third with $11.5 million. Its star, Jennifer Lopez, was this week announced as next year’s Super Bowl halftime act, along with Shakira. But one of the weekend’s biggest successes was “Judy,” propelled by the draw of Zellweger. It opened with $3.1 million on 461 screens.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man with a passion for collecting trash has had a series of run-ins with the law because he collects and sorts garbage for recycling in his backyard. Bill Peterson of Grand Rapids has been fighting the city for more than 16 years about the activities at his East Hills home.

The city says the 68-year old Peterson is violating zoning rules by operating a trash sorting and recycling business in a residential neighborhood. The city issued him a $975 fine in May and set an August 27th deadline to cease operations and clean up his property. Peterson tells the Grand Rapids Press that the city should support his recycling. The city declined to discuss Peterson’s case but said it’s considering all options moving forward.

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Police say most of an adult human skeleton has been found on the roof of a building in downtown Biloxi, Mississippi. Investigators say no foul play is suspected. The Harrison County Deputy Coroner said the bones were found September 19th and are being examined by a forensic anthropologist. Biloxi Police said officers have investigated cases of people reported as missing and concluded that none match what they know about the remains.

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — The Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy will take flight once again with the launch of a new Air Force jet. The Opelika-Auburn News reports that the Air Force is honoring the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet, the Boeing T-7A.

Military officials last year chose the T-7A as the next-generation trainer jet for the Air Force. It will be known as the Red Hawk and carry the same red-tail markings. The all-black Tuskegee aviators broke racial barriers with their courage and aviation skills. They were known as the Red Tails because of the iconic red paint on the tail of their aircraft.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper got two hits and a standing ovation to close out his first season in Philadelphia, and the Phillies finished at 81-81 after a 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. Harper drew a cheer from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park after a flyout in the ninth inning. Signed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, he wound up batting .260 with 35 homers and 114 RBIs. Philadelphia ended a run of six straight losing campaigns. Starlin Castro homered and doubled for Miami, which went 57-105. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com. We’ll resume coverage in March.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired manager Clint Hurdle. The decision was made after a stunning second-half collapse that dropped the Pirates to last in the National League Central and included a series of off-the-field issues. Pittsburgh entered the final day of the regular season 69-92, including a 25-47 mark since the All-Star break. Hurdle went 735-720 in nine seasons with Pittsburgh, helping the club emerge from 20 years of losing to reach the playoffs three straight years from 2013-15.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit his 19th home run, Tyler Mahle pitched five shutout innings to pick up his first win since May and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pirates 3-1 shortly after Pittsburgh fired manager Clint Hurdle. Brian O’Grady added his second home run for Cincinnati and Alex Blandino added a solo shot as Cincinnati finished 75-87 under first-year manager David Bell. The Pirates finished 69-93, their worst record since losing 105 games in 2010.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers might not miss the drama former wide receiver Antonio Brown provided, but the Steelers do miss Brown’s production. The Steelers head into a primetime meeting with Cincinnati still looking for their first win of the season. The offense has been lethargic at times as the wide receiver group Brown left behind struggles to carve out an identity. JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s facing more double teams with Brown gone. He says that should open up opportunities for others. The Steelers face Cinncinati tonight on WKOK and our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Schedule Monday

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers on WKOK 7:30pm

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers on 100.9 The Valley 6:15pm

Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 8 Cleveland 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 5 Detroit 3

Final Texas 6 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Kansas City 5 Minnesota 4

Final Seattle 3 Oakland 1

Final Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 3

Final Boston 5 Baltimore 4

Final Houston 8 L-A Angels 5

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 9 Chi Cubs 0

Final Cincinnati 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final Miami 4 Philadelphia 3

Final Arizona 1 San Diego 0

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0

Final N-Y Mets 7 Atlanta 6 (11 Innings)

Final Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3 (13 Innings)

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Carolina 16 Houston 10

Final Cleveland 40 Baltimore 25

Final Kansas City 34 Detroit 30

Final New England 16 Buffalo 10

Final L.A. Chargers 30 Miami 10

Final Oakland 31 Indianapolis 24

Final Tennessee 24 Atlanta 10

Final N-Y Giants 24 Washington 3

Final Tampa Bay 55 L.A. Rams 40

Final Seattle 27 Arizona 10

Final Chicago 16 Minnesota 6

Final Jacksonville 26 Denver 24

Final New Orleans 12 Dallas 10

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 95 Connecticut 86

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final tie Toronto FC 2 Chicago 2

Final tie Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 1

Final Columbus 2 Philadelphia 0

Final tie Atlanta 1 Montreal 1

Final New England 2 New York City FC 0

Final tie D.C. United 0 New York 0

Final Colorado 3 FC Dallas 0

Final Vancouver 4 LA Galaxy 3

Final tie Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1

Final Real Salt Lake 2 Houston 1

Final Seattle 1 San Jose 0

Final tie Portland 2 Sporting Kansas City 2

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 8:15 p.m.

