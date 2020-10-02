Three new Valley COVID-19 deaths, 52 new cases

HARRISBURG – Three more Valley COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, as well as 52 new cases. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed two more Northumberland County deaths at 65 overall, and one new Snyder County death at 8 overall. Union and Montour remain with six and five deaths, respectively.

In county case counts, Snyder has 19 new cases, reaching 366 since the start of the pandemic – that also includes six new cases at long-term care facilities. Northumberland County has 15 new cases at 1,098 overall, Union has 13 new cases at 490 overall, and Montour has five new cases at 200 overall, including two more at a long-term care facility.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

In a Snyder County facility – there are 66 resident cases, 12 staff cases and six deaths in a county long-term care facility.

Among eight Northumberland County facilities – 341(14 fewer than Thursday) total resident cases, 111 total staff cases and 58 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 147 total resident cases with 80 active, and 73 total staff cases, with 45 active.

In another Montour County facility -18 total resident cases, four total staff cases; Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation has 71 active cases – 26 among employees and 45 among residents

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

In Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville – one fewer patient…25 patients, 2 on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin – Two more…16 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

At Susquehanna University, there are now five total cases, after an additional case was reported on its dashboard Friday.

Statewide, 1,161 new cases have been confirmed, with the statewide total now over 161,000, including an 82% recovery rate. 19 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 8,100. There are 1,904,971 people who have tested negative to date.

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September.

Approximately 10,874 of our total cases are among health care workers.