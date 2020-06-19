Three new Valley COVID-19 cases, up to 18 Northumberland County nursing home resident cases

HARRISBURG – The number of new Valley COVID-19 cases has gone back down, with just three confirmed Friday, but there are up to 18 Northumberland County nursing home resident cases. In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed two new cases in Northumberland County at 254 and four deaths. Union County has one new case at 84 and two deaths. Snyder remains with 61 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 68 cases.

As of Friday, there are 18 resident cases among two Northumberland County nursing homes, along with one death. Two employees have positive cases in two Union County nursing homes.

As far as tracking Valley counties complying with the state’s reopening criteria, the Department of Health website said Friday once a county has gone green, no further updates are made to that dashboard. But more information on the metrics of green counties can be found on the ‘monitoring dashboard,’ which is not live yet, and its unknown when it will.

Statewide, 526 new cases have been confirmed, keeping the statewide total at over 80,000, in which 77% have recovered. 38 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state’s death toll remains at over 6,300.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 556,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.