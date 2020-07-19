Three new Valley COVID-19 cases, 11th Northumberland County death

HARRISBURG – Three new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and an 11th person has died in Northumberland County since the virus outbreak. In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Northumberland County cases at 363 overall cases, and now 11 deaths. Union County has one new case at 111 overall and two deaths. Snyder and Montour remain with 79 and 84 overall cases, respectively, and two deaths each.

In area long-term care facilities, Northumberland County is up to a grand total of 59 resident cases, 10 employee cases and six deaths among three facilities since the outbreak. Union has three employee cases and one resident case among three facilities overall, Snyder has five resident cases overall in one facility, and Montour remains with one employee case.

Statewide, 786 new cases have been confirmed, including 138 new Allegheny County cases and 182 new Philadelphia County cases. Significant increases continue in 19—24 year-olds, including approximately 7% of cases in April to 13% of cases so far in July. Eight new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is just over 7,000.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,507 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.