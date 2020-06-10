Three new Valley cases, 410 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, still within the state’s new reopening criteria. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new cases in Snyder County at 59 and one death, while Union County has one new case at 75 and two deaths. No new cases were confirmed in Northumberland or Montour counties.

In the last 14 days, Union and Snyder counties are up to 21 cases, while Northumberland and Montour remain at 37 and three cases, respectively.

Statewide, 410 new cases have been confirmed, keeping the state’s total over 76,000 – 72% of those patients have now recovered. 48 new statewide deaths have also been confirmed, but the death toll remains just over 6,000.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 467,329 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.