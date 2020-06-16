Three new Northumberland County COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG – Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new cases in Northumberland County at 231 and four deaths. Union County had a drop in cases from 88 to 84 and two deaths. Snyder remains with 60 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 65 cases.

In terms of trends in the past 14 days, as of Monday, Northumberland County had 26 cases, Union had 20, Snyder had 13 and Montour had 6. There is no current update on the department of health’s website. Today, statewide, 362 new cases have been confirmed, with the total still over 79,00 – 75% of those patients have recovered. 33 new PA deaths have also been confirmed, with the death toll still over 6,200.

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 523,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.