Three new Northumberland County COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG – Three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Northumberland County, along with a 40th nursing home resident case. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says there are now 40 resident cases among two Northumberland County nursing homes, along with five employees. No other cases in Valley long term care facilities have been confirmed.

Locally, Northumberland County has the only new set of virus cases with three at 284 and five deaths. There are no new cases or deaths locally.

Statewide, 579 cases have been confirmed, keeping the total over 83,000, of which 78% have recovered. 39 new deaths have also been confirmed, keep the state death toll over 6,500.

The health department reminds residents mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 621,031 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.