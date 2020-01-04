Three Montour County Commissioners talk about their 2020 plans

DANVILLE – In Montour, two county commissioners say they are starting their final term. Democratic chairman Trevor Finn said wanted to wrap up a number of projects in his fifth term, “It just always seems like there’s more work to do, we were in the middle of so many projects, and we’ll oversee these projects and bring them to fruition. I decided to run one last time; this will be my last time.”

Commissioner Ken Holdren also plans to bow out after this term, “I thought there were just too many things that were in the midst of being great things for this county. I wanted to see them through to fruition. I like Trevor, will go on record today, which this will be my last term as well. I think two terms are enough. So, we’ve got a lot we got to get accomplished in this next term. At the end of it, we’re going to have a lot of great things to look back on.”

Second term commissioner Dan Hartman, a republican, appears to just be getting started, “I think that the first term is almost like a residency program, we kind of get thrown into the river and you’ve got to swim. So, we learned a lot, and I still need to learn a lot.” He says, among the projects in the works, consolidating county offices and selling some older buildings.