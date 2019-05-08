Three Mile Island will shut down this fall

MIDDLETOWN, PA – TMI will shut down this fall. Exelon Generation announced Wednesday Three Mile Island Generating Station Unit 1 (TMI) will shut down by September 20, as previously threatened earlier this year.

Exelon says with only three legislative session days remaining in May, no action has been taken to advance a bill in Harrisburg that would help with the plants finances. Exelon says it is clear, a state policy solution will not be enacted before June 1, which would’ve been in time to reverse the premature retirement of the plant.

Exelon Generation senior vice president and chief nuclear officer Bryan Hanson says the company will offer affected employees other positions who wish to say and are willing to relocate.

Back in May 2017, Exelon said the station would prematurely shut down, absent policy reform, due to economic challenges.