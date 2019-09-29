Update: Three injured in helicopter crash at Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG — A helicopter crash on the last night of the Bloomsburg Fair sent 3 people to the hospital. WNEP-TV reports that a pilot and two passengers were on board Saturday night and all were taken to the hospital for injuries.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. and the small helicopter was being used for rides from paying customers. No one on the ground was injured but several vehicles were damaged. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is not the first accident involving a helicopter at the fair. In 2013, a Berks County man who was the pilot, died after he walked into the spinning rotor of the helicopter at the fair.