Three found dead in Berks Co. home: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | November 25, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 11/25/19

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating after they found three people dead following a garage fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home.  Police in Berks County say the bodies were found after crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.  Trooper David C. Beohm on Sunday identified two of the deceased as 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. and 63-year-old Joanne Deluca.

 

He said the third person will not be identified until the conclusion of the investigation.  There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death. Beohm earlier said it was still an “active crime scene.”  Neighbors said a family of three — a couple and an adult son — moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.

HARMONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died following a hunting accident in western Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police in Meadville say 19-year-old Jacob Smith of Linesville was hunting with friends in Summit Township. The Crawford County coroner said Smith was removing items from a hunting sled when his shotgun accidentally went off shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Coroner Scott Schell told the Meadville Tribune that shotgun pellets struck Smith in the abdomen.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Things turned out pretty good for Taylor Swift after all at the American Music Awards. In spite of a public dispute with her old label, Swift was able to perform her old hits as she accepted the Artist of the Decade Award from Carole King. She also won all five awards for which she was nominated, including artist of the year. That breaks the record set by Michael Jackson as the artist with the most AMA wins. He had 24, and the AMAs now credit Swift with 29.

Swift says all that matters for her is the memories she has with the fans. Halsey won favorite pop/rock song for “Without Me” and seemed to take a swipe at awards in general but not the AMAs, just days after she was ignored with the Grammy nominations. Billie Eilish won two awards, including best new artist. Lil Nas X won the rap/hip hop song for “Old Town Road” and said no matter your age, your moment is still waiting for you. Post Malone, upon winning the rap/hip hop album award, thanked everyone and informed the world, “I love grapes.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Grammy-nominee Lizzo — perhaps the most memeable artist of the year — has become the talk of the American Music Awards with her red carpet look that included a minuscule Valentino purse that could hold a single breath mint.  Dressed in a ruffled peach custom Valentino mini dress, the “Truth Hurts” singer said on the carpet on Sunday that there were only three in the world.

Nominated for new artist of the year, she performed her kiss-off song “Jerome” during the awards show as fans lit up the theater.  Her tiny purse became a running joke on Twitter, with some users joking about what it could hold (their patience, hopes for 2020) and what it couldn’t hold: the number of AMA trophies fans hoped Lizzo would win.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador.  News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. A neighbor says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can.  The neighbor says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, saying the dog jumped out of the car, wagging his tail.  Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt. AM Prep-Segue

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after “Frozen” kicked up a pop-culture blizzard, the sequel to Elsa, Anna and Olaf’s adventures snowed-in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350 million worldwide.  The opening sets a record for an animated movie released outside of the summer season. The first “Frozen” opened over Thanksgiving, earning $93 million in five days and $67 million for the three-day weekend.

“Frozen 2” reviews and audience reaction have been good but not as strong as those for “Frozen.” Time will tell if the sequel can match the $1.28 billion of the original.  Last week’s top film, “Ford v Ferrari” slipped to a distant second with $16 million. The Mister Rogers drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” opened in third with $13.5 million.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

 

Monday

  • Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm
  • NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

 

Tuesday

  • Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com
  • Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

 

Wednesday:

  • Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9. Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

 

CINCINNATI (AP) — Devlin “Duck” Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking the depleted Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 victory that kept the Cincinnati Bengals the only winless team in the NFL. Hodges connected with James Washington on the game-turning play in the third quarter, leaving Pittsburgh with a quarterback decision as it moves forward without Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

 

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State. The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes after beating (now # 12) Penn State. Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Dallas  137      Houston          123

Final    Brooklyn         103      New York       101

Final    Sacramento     113      Washington     106

Final    Denver            116      Phoenix           104

Final    L.A. Clippers  134      New Orleans   109

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Buffalo            5          Florida 2

Final    Carolina           2          Detroit 0

Final SO          Edmonton       4          Arizona           3

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final    Tampa Bay      35        Atlanta            22

Final    Cleveland        41        Miami  24

Final    Chicago           19        N-Y Giants     14

Final    Seattle 17        Philadelphia    9

Final    New Orleans   34        Carolina           31

Final    N-Y Jets          34        Oakland          3

Final    Buffalo            20        Denver            3

Final    Washington     19        Detroit 16

Final    Pittsburgh        16        Cincinnati        10

Final    Tennessee        42        Jacksonville     20

Final    New England  13        Dallas  9

Final    San Francisco  37        Green Bay       8

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (2)Louisville    82        Akron  76

Final    (7)Virginia       48        Arizona St.      45

Final    (9)Kentucky    81        Lamar  56

Final    (12)Texas Tech            96        LIU     66

Final    (14)Arizona     104      Long Beach St.           67

Final    (15)Utah St.    68        North Texas    59

Final    (24)Baylor       87        (17)Villanova  78

Final    Florida 70        (18)Xavier       65

Final    (23)Colorado   56        Wyoming        41

Final    (25)Washington          88        San Diego       69

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn         at         Cleveland        7 p.m.

Orlando           at         Detroit 7 p.m.

Memphis         at         Indiana            7 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Atlanta            7:30 p.m.

Sacramento     at         Boston 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte         at         Miami  7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia    at         Toronto           7:30 p.m.

Portland          at         Chicago           8 p.m.

Utah    at         Milwaukee      8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers     at         San Antonio    8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City            at         Golden State   10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Ottawa            at         Columbus        7 p.m.

Minnesota       at         N-Y Rangers   7 p.m.

Vancouver       at         Philadelphia    7 p.m.

Calgary            at         Pittsburgh        7 p.m.

Buffalo            at         Tampa Bay      7 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Nashville         8 p.m.

Vegas  at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         Anaheim          10 p.m.

San Jose          at         Los Angeles    10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore        at         L.A. Rams       8:15 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Virginia Tech  at         (3)Michigan St.           5 p.m.

(4)Kansas        at         Chaminade      9 p.m.

Kent St.           at         (10)Ohio St.    6:30 p.m.

(19)Auburn     at         New Mexico   9:30 p.m.

Chattanooga    at         (20)Tennessee 7 p.m.

Alabama St.    at         (21)VCU         7 p.m.

 

