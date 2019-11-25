Three found dead in Berks Co. home: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/25/19

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating after they found three people dead following a garage fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home. Police in Berks County say the bodies were found after crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper David C. Beohm on Sunday identified two of the deceased as 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. and 63-year-old Joanne Deluca.

He said the third person will not be identified until the conclusion of the investigation. There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death. Beohm earlier said it was still an “active crime scene.” Neighbors said a family of three — a couple and an adult son — moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.

HARMONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died following a hunting accident in western Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police in Meadville say 19-year-old Jacob Smith of Linesville was hunting with friends in Summit Township. The Crawford County coroner said Smith was removing items from a hunting sled when his shotgun accidentally went off shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Coroner Scott Schell told the Meadville Tribune that shotgun pellets struck Smith in the abdomen.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Things turned out pretty good for Taylor Swift after all at the American Music Awards. In spite of a public dispute with her old label, Swift was able to perform her old hits as she accepted the Artist of the Decade Award from Carole King. She also won all five awards for which she was nominated, including artist of the year. That breaks the record set by Michael Jackson as the artist with the most AMA wins. He had 24, and the AMAs now credit Swift with 29.

Swift says all that matters for her is the memories she has with the fans. Halsey won favorite pop/rock song for “Without Me” and seemed to take a swipe at awards in general but not the AMAs, just days after she was ignored with the Grammy nominations. Billie Eilish won two awards, including best new artist. Lil Nas X won the rap/hip hop song for “Old Town Road” and said no matter your age, your moment is still waiting for you. Post Malone, upon winning the rap/hip hop album award, thanked everyone and informed the world, “I love grapes.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Grammy-nominee Lizzo — perhaps the most memeable artist of the year — has become the talk of the American Music Awards with her red carpet look that included a minuscule Valentino purse that could hold a single breath mint. Dressed in a ruffled peach custom Valentino mini dress, the “Truth Hurts” singer said on the carpet on Sunday that there were only three in the world.

Nominated for new artist of the year, she performed her kiss-off song “Jerome” during the awards show as fans lit up the theater. Her tiny purse became a running joke on Twitter, with some users joking about what it could hold (their patience, hopes for 2020) and what it couldn’t hold: the number of AMA trophies fans hoped Lizzo would win.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they responded to a rogue vehicle spinning in reverse around a suburban cul-de-sac with a lone occupant inside: a Black Labrador. News outlets report residents called police Thursday after seeing the dog trapped and clambering around in the car as it spun in circles in a Port St. Lucie neighborhood.

Police say they think the dog’s owner stepped away from the running car and that’s when the pet knocked it into reverse. A neighbor says she watched the furry speed racer take out a mailbox and a trash can. The neighbor says the dog was in high spirits after being rescued, saying the dog jumped out of the car, wagging his tail. Police stopped the joyride by punching a passcode into the driver’s door. No one was hurt. AM Prep-Segue

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after “Frozen” kicked up a pop-culture blizzard, the sequel to Elsa, Anna and Olaf’s adventures snowed-in the box office with an estimated $127 million debut domestically and $350 million worldwide. The opening sets a record for an animated movie released outside of the summer season. The first “Frozen” opened over Thanksgiving, earning $93 million in five days and $67 million for the three-day weekend.

“Frozen 2” reviews and audience reaction have been good but not as strong as those for “Frozen.” Time will tell if the sequel can match the $1.28 billion of the original. Last week’s top film, “Ford v Ferrari” slipped to a distant second with $16 million. The Mister Rogers drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” opened in third with $13.5 million.

Monday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm

NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Wednesday:

Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, Russell Wilson threw one TD pass and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9. Missing their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, the Eagles couldn’t do much on offense and hurt themselves with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Devlin “Duck” Hodges took over for struggling Mason Rudolph and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass, sparking the depleted Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 victory that kept the Cincinnati Bengals the only winless team in the NFL. Hodges connected with James Washington on the game-turning play in the third quarter, leaving Pittsburgh with a quarterback decision as it moves forward without Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State. The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes after beating (now # 12) Penn State. Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 137 Houston 123

Final Brooklyn 103 New York 101

Final Sacramento 113 Washington 106

Final Denver 116 Phoenix 104

Final L.A. Clippers 134 New Orleans 109

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Buffalo 5 Florida 2

Final Carolina 2 Detroit 0

Final SO Edmonton 4 Arizona 3

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 35 Atlanta 22

Final Cleveland 41 Miami 24

Final Chicago 19 N-Y Giants 14

Final Seattle 17 Philadelphia 9

Final New Orleans 34 Carolina 31

Final N-Y Jets 34 Oakland 3

Final Buffalo 20 Denver 3

Final Washington 19 Detroit 16

Final Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 10

Final Tennessee 42 Jacksonville 20

Final New England 13 Dallas 9

Final San Francisco 37 Green Bay 8

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Louisville 82 Akron 76

Final (7)Virginia 48 Arizona St. 45

Final (9)Kentucky 81 Lamar 56

Final (12)Texas Tech 96 LIU 66

Final (14)Arizona 104 Long Beach St. 67

Final (15)Utah St. 68 North Texas 59

Final (24)Baylor 87 (17)Villanova 78

Final Florida 70 (18)Xavier 65

Final (23)Colorado 56 Wyoming 41

Final (25)Washington 88 San Diego 69

___

