Expectant moms sent to Penn State Hershey after Geisinger outbreak

DANVILLE – An update on the care of expectant moms and potential NICU infants at Geisinger. We told you last week Geisinger was diverting to other hospitals, mothers likely to deliver prematurely before 32 weeks and infants born at less than 32 weeks.

Since then, a Geisinger spokesman tells us the hospital has had discussions with St. Luke’s Health System, Penn State Hershey and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Geisinger does say other options are discussed depending on what’s best for mom and baby and both parties won’t be separated.

A spokesman at Penn State Hershey tells us their hospital has assumed care of three expectant mothers. Penn State Hershey says it was able to accommodate these patients without an impact to its regular operations and they stand ready to provide additional support as needed.

Geisinger also tells us one infant is still being treated from the bacteria. Eight total infants were affected by the outbreak.