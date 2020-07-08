Three Bloomsburg Fair concerts postponed to next year

BLOOMSBURG – The Bloomsburg Fair is beginning to announce postponements for this year’s fair due to COVID-19. On its website, organizers say the Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley and Chicago concerts have been postponed until the 2021 fair week.

The fair says if anyone would like to keep tickets and seat assignments for one of the shows for next year, there is no need for any further contact. Refund requests must be made by September 1, and more refund info can be found on the fair’s website.

Meanwhile, the entire Gratz and Great Allentown Fairs have been cancelled.