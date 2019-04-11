Three arrested during traffic stop for various offenses 

WATSONTOWN – Big drug bust in Watsontown this week when three people were arrested during a traffic stop. Watsontown police say the incident occurred around 2:20 pm on Ash Street. Officers say they stopped 45-year-old Robert Reynolds of Milton for a traffic violation. He was taken into custody for DUI.

The back seat passenger, 29-year-old Justin Young of Montandon was also arrested for an outstanding warrant from Northumberland County Court. Young is facing drug possession charges as well, while Reynolds is facing DUI and drug possession charges.

Police then deployed a K9 unit, which led to them finding various illegal drugs…which led to the arrest of 52-year-old Candace Young of Montandon, and she faces drug possession charges. Police say she’s the vehicle owner and was in the car at the time. They found illegal synthetic marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, Oxycodone, morphine, valium, tramadol, amphetamines and paraphernalia.