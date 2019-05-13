Three arrested after $500 retail theft at Target, previous thefts added

MONROE TWP – Three women were arrested after state police say they took over $500 worth of clothing from a Valley store. 19-year-old Kerrigan Shaffer, 23-year-old Kassondera Walters, and 20-year-old Briana Bowes, all of Middleburg are facing charges.

They are accused of receiving stolen property and retail theft. Charges were filed in district court. Selinsgrove state police say the three were arrested after a May 7 incident, and then were found to be involved in previous thefts as well at the Target in Monroe Market Place.