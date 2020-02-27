Threat closes Mount Carmel schools Thursday, nothing found

MOUNT CARMEL – Mount Carmel Area School District dismissed all students early Thursday after a threatening message was found in the school in the morning. According to the district’s Facebook page, a message was found on an bulletin board in the boys’ locker room at the Jr.-Sr. High School. The district says the threat was specific to the Jr.-Sr. High School. All Jr./Sr. High students and elementary students were dismissed early only as a precaution.

The district says law enforcement was immediately contacted, the immediate area was swept, and nothing was found before students were dismissed. At midday, the district said a comprehensive sweep of the school is ongoing, and there is no immediate threat to any students or staff.