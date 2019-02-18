Thon raises $10.6M: AP Penna. Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/18/19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of Penn State students have raised more than $10.6 million dollars for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour dance marathon known as Thon. The $10,621,683.76 total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles. The amount raised this year was more than $470,000 over last year’s total. Before this year’s event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $157 million since 1977.

CENTRALIA, Pa. (AP) — State environmental authorities say a 100-foot (30-meter) sinkhole found in a central Pennsylvania town almost completely emptied by a decades-long underground fire is unrelated to the blaze. The Press Enterprise reports that a Department of Environmental Protection crew started work Friday to fill the sinkhole near Route 61 in Centralia. Work is expected to continue this week.

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation says it’s due to mine subsidence on a different underground coal seam, and mine maps indicate such things occurred before the fire.

A $42 million federal relocation program moved more than 1,000 people out of Centralia by the late 1980s because of the fire that’s burned underground since 1962. Only a few people who sued for the right to remain still live there.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four decades after Three Mile Island became shorthand for America’s worst commercial nuclear power accident, financial rescues of nuclear power plants are stirring the highest levels of government. In Pennsylvania, nuclear power plant owners have been working for two years to build support for the kind of financial packages already approved by New York, New Jersey and Illinois.

Meanwhile, those packages have sparked legal appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court and a debate among federal energy regulators over protecting ratepayers from higher electricity prices. Those loose ends are dangling as Pennsylvania lawmakers prepare to decide whether to help their state’s nuclear power plants. Christina Simeone at the University of Pennsylvania’s Kleinman Center for Energy Policy says anything Pennsylvania does will be subject to policy and legal uncertainty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Sunday they’re still seeking a follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett after receiving new information that “shifted” their investigation of a reported attack on the “Empire” actor.

The trajectory of the investigation “shifted” after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them late Friday without charges, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Saturday. He said police also reached out to Smollett’s attorney to request another interview with him.

Guglielmi said Sunday the interview had not yet been conducted. He declined to comment on published reports that police believe Smollett staged the assault or that a grand jury may hear evidence in the case. The reports cited unnamed police sources. “We’re not confirming, denying or commenting on anything until we can talk to him and we can corroborate some information that we’ve gotten,” he said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Alita: Battle Angel” has conquered the latest box office battle. The sci-fi fantasy is the nation’s top movie over the weekend, beating out newcomers like the rom-com “Isn’t It Romantic” and the horror sequel “Happy Death Day 2U.” ”Alita” took in an estimated $27.8 million over the weekend, barely making a dent in its $170 million budget. This past weekend’s movies combined to produce the slowest Presidents Day weekend at the box office in almost 20 years.

PHOENIX (AP) — A book that was donated to charity ended up being worth lots more than expected — because of what was inside. Not the words of the book “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” — but the $4,000 tucked inside a chamber cut into the pages. KPNX-TV in Phoenix reports a volunteer was sorting items donated to a charity book fair last weekend when she found the cash.

The volunteer says the former owner also left a letter and an address label inside the book — and that helped him to be tracked down. The man’s family has been contacted — and the money returned. The volunteer says she suspects the man’s family has gone home and checked through every other book in the place.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Some work-release inmates stopped off from work the other day — to release a baby locked inside an SUV. It happened last Thursday in New Port Richey, Florida, where a couple accidentally locked their baby inside their vehicle. A county sheriff’s official says the parents couldn’t afford a locksmith — and the father was ready to break a window to free the child.

That’s when the work-release inmates went to work. They pried the front door open wide enough for another innate to use a coat hanger to push a button that unlocked the vehicle. The sheriff tells a local TV station (WXVN) that despite the choices they made leading to their incarceration, the work-release inmates showed they “want to do the right thing in life.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

DETROIT (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Oskar Lindblom had two goals, lifting the surging Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. The Flyers have won 12 of their last 14 games, moving into contention for a wild card in the Eastern Conference playoffs or perhaps for one of the three spots in the Metropolitan Division. Lindblom scored early in the game and had an empty-net goal. Rookie Carter Hart finished with 37 saves.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang each had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins climbed back into playoff position with a 6-5 win over the New York Rangers. Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Brian Dumoulin also scored for the Penguins, who leapfrogged the Carolina Hurricanes for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Mats Zuccarello had two goals, and Kevin Hayes and Mika Zibanejad scored over the game’s final 5:46 for the Rangers.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Team LeBron West 178 Team Giannis East 164

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 6 N-Y Rangers 5

Final St. Louis 4 Minnesota 0

Final New Jersey 4 Buffalo 1

Final Philadelphia 3 Detroit 1

Final Florida 6 Montreal 3

Final Anaheim 5 Washington 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9) Houston 85 Tulane 50

Final (11) Michigan St. 62 Ohio St. 44

Final St. John’s 71 (13) Villanova 65

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona at Calgary 4:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Boston at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4) Virginia at (22) Virginia Tech 7:00 p.m.

(18) Kansas St. at West Virginia 9:00 p.m.

Illinois at (20) Wisconsin 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved