HARRISBURG – A third Union County death has been confirmed, along with 16 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Union County cases at 347 since the pandemic, and the third death. There are no new cases reported at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary.

Northumberland County has reached over 600 virus cases since the pandemic, with seven new cases confirmed, and the county’s total is at 602 and 22 deaths. Snyder and Montour counties each have three new cases at 134 and 122, respectively, with two deaths in Snyder and three Montour deaths.

Statewide, 693 cases have been confirmed, and the statewide total is over 127,000, of which 80% have recovered. 20 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the death toll now over 7,500. In 19-24 year-old cases in Northcentral Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,399,509 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 9,203 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.