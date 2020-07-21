Third Montour County COVID-19 death confirmed, over 1,000 new state cases again  

HARRISBURG – Another COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Montour County, along with over 1,000 new statewide cases, including three in the Valley. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed a third Montour County death, along with one new case – that brings the grand county total to 87 cases since the pandemic outbreak. One new case has also been confirmed in Snyder County, now at 82 overall cases and two deaths. Northumberland County has a new case as well at 365 overall, and 11 deaths. Union County’s overall case count is now at 113 cases since the outbreak, instead of 114 listed Monday, and two deaths.

A first employee case has been confirmed at a Snyder County long-term care facility, along with five resident cases.

Statewide, 1,027 new cases have been confirmed, and the state’s overall total is now over 102,000, of which 75% have recovered. Allegheny and Philadelphia counties saw big increases again of 139 and 168, respectively. Significant increases continue in 19-24 year-olds statewide, including approximately 8% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in July. 20 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,000.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,619 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.