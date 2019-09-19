Danville News: Third Danville school board member resigns, why unclear

DANVILLE – A third school board member at Danville Area School District is resigning. Interim Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle tells us board member Josh Seidel has stepped down. Before resigning entirely, Seidel previously gave up his Vice President seat. Dr. Boyle tells us Seidel did not state a reason for stepping down.

We last told you Board President Kevin Brouse and board member Dawn Koons-Gill resigned last week. Their resignation letters cited conflicts with other members and a perception of dishonesty. That same night, the board voted to accept the resignation of varsity football coach Jim Keiser, which also caused conflict between board members. When asked about concerns about the current state of the board, Dr. Boyle told us she’s ‘taking everything day by day,’ and she hopes the board can work as a cohesive whole.

According to the Montour County Elections office, only Koons-Gill was up for re-election.

In the midst of continuing to lose members, the board continues its search for a new superintendent, following word that two finalists withdrew from consideration…that according to The Danville News.