Third COVID-19 case reported in Shikellamy schools

SUNBURY – A third positive COVID-19 case has been reported in the Shikellamy School District, this time at Shikellamy High School. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle announced Tuesday the district received notice of a positive case of a high school student. That student was last in school Friday, October 2. This is the second positive case reported at the high school this school year.

Bendle says according to the state Department of Health, there is no need for any other individuals to quarantine because of the last exposure date being October 2. School will remain open.

Overall since the beginning of the school year, there have been two cases at the high school in September and October, and one case at Chief Shikellamy Elementary earlier this month.