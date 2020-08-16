SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP— Volunteer fire crews responded to a three alarm fire in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County early Sunday morning. The call came just after 2:00 a.m. for a fire at a home along Snydertown Road.

Northumberland County Communications tells us no injuries were reported. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire which is now out.

Volunteers responded from Stonington, Elysburg, Overlook, Sunbury, Riverside, Upper Augusta, Lower Augusta, Point Township, Trevorton, Kulpmont, and EMS Area Services.

Snydertown Road was blocked for a time and it is now open.