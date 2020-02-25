Theft sentence handed down to former county probation chief

SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s former Chief Probation Officer has been sentenced after stealing more than $31,000 from the county probation department. The incidents occurred between 2014 and 2016. The Daily Item reports 41-year-old Jimmy Cortelyou of Herndon was sentenced Tuesday morning to three to 23 months in prison.

Courtelyou will be jailed in Dauphin County Prison with work-release eligibility followed by two years probation with Snyder County, and 100 hours of community service. Cortelyou must also pay court fees and costs of imprisonment in another county.

Cortelyou pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge. He has already paid back over $56,000 in restitution to Northumberland County for the theft and costs of the audit to investigate the crime.