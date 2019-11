MT PLEASANT MILLS – Selinsgrove state police are looking for a suspect(s) who stole over $1,000 of items from a garage in Snyder County. Selinsgrove troopers tell us Wednesday the incident occurred sometimes between October 1 and 6 in the 8000 block of Route 104 in Perry Township.

Troopers say among the items stolen were a $400 crossbow, a $300 shotgun, a $200 chainsaw, and a $150 weed trimmer. Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove troopers at 570-374-8145.