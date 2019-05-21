SUNBURY — A fund has been set up to help families impacted by the more than 900 people laid off from Wood-Mode last week. The Wood-Mode Working Family Fund has been established by Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, The Daily Item, BB&T and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

The fund is to help families who will lose some of their income, health care benefits, health savings accounts, and many other funds which were administered by Wood-Mode. The 938 families learned last week, they were laid off, insurance benefits were terminated, and no additional funds held by the company will be dispersed.

If you would like to help the families, you can drop off or mail a contribution to any branch of BB&T. You can also use your cellphone to make a contribution, text the word ‘woodmode’ to 41444. Former Wood-Mode employees interested in contacting the United Way can call 570-988-0993.