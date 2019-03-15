The Wild Women of Winedale come to the Valley

SUNBURY—A local dinner theatre group that has performed in the Valley for the past 49 years, is bringing “The Wild Women of Winedale” to the region. The Valley Players will present the show on March 22nd and 23rd and then again on March 29th and the 30th. Joyce Hendricks, who is directing the show, says scripts by “Jones Hope Wooten” are always a hit.

“We’ve done a bunch of their shows and the audiences love them. They’re southern comedies,” Hendricks says.

“For some reason, the people in this area just think the southern accents and the whole thing is hilarious. They just love that southern accent and they just love that southern humor,” she adds. “So, these shows sell themselves.”

The comedy focuses on three women who are at crossroads in their lives and prove it’s never too late for new adventures. Tickets, which are selling fast, for the dinner show are $35 and can be purchased online or by calling the Packer House at (570) 556-7374.