The Valley’s Agency on Aging looking at senior center name change

Some updates for the valley’s senior centers

SUNBURY – Keeping Northumberland County’s senior centers busy is a top priority of the county’s Area Agency on Aging. Administrator Karen Leanovich told us, they noticed a decline in attendance and so they did some research to revitalize them and bring attendance back up. On change is a new name, they are now being called Adult Community Centers.

She says that name is more fitting; based on the feedback they received attendees, “They felt the word senior made them sound old. We said alright, we can look at changing the name of the centers. We asked all the centers to give us some suggestions. From there we put the suggestions to the staff who voted on the new name.”

These centers serve lunch every day, have educational and other activities and they offer a few bus trips. The centers are looking for someone to volunteer to teach a computer class.

Additionally, she says the Agency on Aging has many programs that include care management and a protective services unit that’s available on call 24/7 and report any suspected abuse that may be going on, “What we do is get the information, as much as we can get from the caller, and we will go out and meet with the older adult to see what’s going on, see if they need our help. Sometimes it’s not rising to the level of abuse or neglect, sometimes they just need help but no one knew who to call.”

For more information you can visit their website https://www.aging.pa.gov/local-resources/Pages/AAA.aspx.