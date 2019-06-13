The Valley Shakin’: Small earthquake felt in parts of region

MIFFLINTOWN – A 3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded about 11 miles southwest of Mifflintown, Juniata County, could be felt in our parts of the Valley Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey first reported the earthquake.

Numerous local people in our region tell us on our Facebook page they felt remnants of the quake from Sunbury and various parts of Northumberland County. No injuries have been reported from the quake in Juniata County. This earthquake comes just days after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled traffic cameras in Cleveland.