Happy 4th on the Union County Rail Trail – under new management

LEWISBURG – The new owners of the Union County Rail Trail are out with a greeting, a welcome statement, and an update on their new nine mile path between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. John Showers, a Union County Commissioner and chair of the Union County Trail Authority says their first priority will be catching up on maintenance and starting some trail improvements.

He says in a news release, they took over the trail about ten days ago and in the long term, they hope to acquire and establish more trails around the county.

Now he says they’ll start removing dead trees, cutting back brush and taking care of deferred maintenance along with starting some new projects. He encouraged the public to interact with the new authority on social media and telephone (by calling the Union County Government Center).

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 3, 2019

Lewisburg, PA. The Union County Trail Authority (UCTC) wishes to extend their Independence Day greetings to all Union County citizens and visitors making the most of the extended July Fourth weekend by riding, walking, and jogging Union County’s treasured nine-mile linear park running Mifflinburg to Lewisburg. The Union County Trail Authority has just within the last ten days taken title and ownership of the eight-year-old trail from the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVREC) in hopes of establishing this existing trail asset as the backbone of a larger trail network across the entire county.

The Trail Authority’s assumption of responsibility for trail maintenance has been delayed from an original targeted date of January 1, 2019. Countless legal delays shredded desired plans to have the trail in the best of operating conditions by this July Fourth holiday weekend, and the Trail Authority asks the valley’s recreation enthusiasts patience in coping with the transition as new weekly and longer-term maintenance and safety improvements fall into place.

The Trail Authority’s current priorities include: (1) removing dead trees, cutting back brush, and mowing for the first time this season; (2) repainting pavement safety markings (accomplished) and reinstalling missing trail signage; and (3) taking care of drainage issues that have developed over the course of the last 18 months of rain. Long-range, the Authority plans to address safety concerns at the Fairground Road and Buffalo Road crossings, in addition to securing a permanent route for a crossing of US Route 15.

Residents and trail users should know that trail maintenance issues may be reported by phone, Facebook, and email. UnionCountyTrails.org, the new website of the Trail Authority will be online within a few weeks (email as well). Meantime, trail reports may best be made addressed to Buffalo Valley Rail Trail on Facebook. Telephone messages may be left at: 570-524-3878.

The Union County Trail Authority is an independent municipal authority established by the Union County Board of Commissioners in 2018, and is primarily funded by a hotel room tax on visitor stays within the county through the cooperation of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. Members of the Trail Authority include: John Showers, Chair, John Mathias, Shawn McLaughlin, Amy Griffith, and John Uehling.

Contact: Union County Trail Authority (UCTA)

Union County Government Center

155 North 15th Street

Lewisburg, PA 17837

Telephone: 570-524-8640

John Showers, Chair