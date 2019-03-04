The state secretary of DCNR brings the ‘severance tax’ tour to the marina

SUNBURY – The Shikellamy State Park Marina and fabridam were the latest stops on the ‘natural gas severance tax advocacy tour’ launched by Governor Tom Wolf’s administration. DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn toured the marina and the fabridam Friday to see firsthand how an infusion of funding to help some of the aging facilities.

“The marina building has been decrepit and been locked up for years, the parking lots in need of replacement. We need a new natural fish ladder at the fabridam, so the park is in need of infrastructure dollars, so Governor Tom Wolf announced a new program called Restore Pennsylvania,” she said.

Traditionally, the Democratic governor’s natural tax plan is rejected by the GOP state house and senate, but this time with a promise of needed infrastructure repairs statewide—the tax is getting a hearing, “Restore Pennsylvania would still have to go through the legislature. It would be paid for by the severance tax and the severance tax would leverage bond initiatives that then pay for the infrastructure.”

The governor and members of his administration are touring aging and isolated parts of the state, calling for repair of facilities and roads, high speed internet and other improvements. Sec. Dunn was accompanied by state house member Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Carol Parenzan.