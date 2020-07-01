Governor Tom Wolf: Details on Governor’s order outlined HERE

Wednesday the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an Order requiring universal face coverings.

The universal face coverings order includes details on what types of coverings are acceptable and details situations where you would need to wear a covering. This includes indoor and outdoor locations when you are unable to constantly maintain six feet of social distancing from others that are not in your household.

The order is effective immediately and will be in effect until further notice.

Click here to read the full order with detailed the information.