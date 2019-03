SELINSGROVE — The Russian National Ballet is credited for many of the new developments in dance since the 80’s, and they will be coming to The Valley to show off their latest dances. Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm at the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University, the Russian National Ballet will bring more than 50 experienced dancers to the stage.

The Russian National Ballet was established in Moscow in the 1980’s and still has some of those original dancers with them. You can buy tickets at the University box office, or call 570-372-ARTS(2787). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Senior Citizens and $5 for non-SU students.