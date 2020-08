SUNBURY — An Allentown man is the winner of Sunbury’s Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle. The drawing was held

Saturday at the fire company, and coordinator Dan Saxton tells us, the winner was Mark Swartz of Allentown. The raffie is held

annually to raise money for equipment, training and apparatus at the Rescue Hose Company in Sunbury. Saxton says the raffle

has raised tens-of-thousands of dollars over the years. The Sunbury Motor Company is the car sponsors of the raffle.