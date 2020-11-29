The REC in Selinsgrove Offering Activities, Food for Kids and Families

SELINSGROVE – The Regional Engagement Center, known as the REC, in Selinsgrove has continued to provide opportunities for all ages amid the pandemic. Director, Kelly Feiler, says despite the precautions in place for COVID-19, the REC has still been a hub of activity.

“You’ll see kids in the parking lot play Gaga ball, playing basketball, throwing football. There are kids inside playing four square, playing pool and ping pong, and making YouTube videos and TikTok-ing on their phones and things like that. They’re doing a photo contest online, they’re doing American Sign Language, they’re doing a Harry Potter club in Spanish,” she said.

Feiler says they serve close to 3,000 community members of all ages and about 600 kids year round. She says they distributed 23,000 pounds of food this summer, in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“And, I really believe that that dips into our mission statement as well because you can’t engage in life if you are not well fed. If you are stressing over feeding your kids, or feeding them chips for dinner or something like that, then you’re probably not feeling really good about the help that you’re able to do on homework.”

Feiler says they are able to provide various types of programming with support from donors and volunteers. During this season of giving, Feiler says there are various ways to donate to the REC, “I am grateful for the United Way.

“They let us use their text to give number, which you just text on your phone 4-1-4-4-4 and then in the message line you type REC3, for our third anniversary. Then it will prompt you to donate as much as you want online,” she said.

You can get more information about the REC on Facebook and their website at selinsgroverec.com.