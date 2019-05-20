The president is in Montoursville today

MONTOURSVILLE– President Donald Trump will be in Lycoming County today for a rally supporting Congressional candidate Fred Keller. Trump will arrive just before 7:00 p.m. at the Williamsport International Airport in Montoursville. He will make remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Energy Aviation Hangar.

Organizers say the rally will include the president supporting Republican nominee Fred Keller for the U.S. 12th Congressional District race. The president will also address the economy. Doors open at 4 p.m. and those attending must register and have tickets.