The old Days Inn, a Facebook attraction for urban explorers

DANVILLE – State troopers say two men were caught exploring an old motel around here and they called themselves ‘urban explorers.’ Troopers said they were called to the abandoned Days Inn just off the Interstate 80 exit on February 29.

The two were hiding in the building when troopers got there, they are now charged with trespassing. Charged are Kobey Heberling of Lebanon, Pennsylvania and Emilee Frazier, of Fredericksburg, PA. The motel in Valley Township, Montour County has been closed since 2014 and is in disrepair.