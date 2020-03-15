The Office of Commonwealth Libraries asks PA libraries to close

HARRISBURG – Consistent with Governor Wolf’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all public libraries across Pennsylvania have closed.

A release from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries asks that libraries close to the public on Saturday, March 14th and remain closed through Sunday, March 29th. Those dates are in alignment with the recent school closure timeline.

Following that period of monitoring and evaluation, decisions about the future will be announced on the Office of Commonwealth Libraries’ website (www.statelibrary.pa.gov). The only exception to this directive is where a public library is working in cooperation with local emergency management officials to provide services needed for the community.