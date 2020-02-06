The ‘Night to Shine’ Prom this Friday at the Sunbury Bible Church

NORTHUMBERLAND – A very special night is being planned for Valley residents who have special needs. Sunbury Bible Church is hosting a ‘Night to Shine’ Prom this Friday, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The night begins at 6 p.m. and is for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Organizers say it will be an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love.

Every guest will enter on a red carpet, and then will receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limo rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner and dance floor, and more. All of that will lead up to each guest being crowned king or queen of the prom.

Organizers say 118 honored guests have already preregistered and over 330 people representing different churches and community organizations from the Valley are volunteering. Sunbury Bible Church will share video and pictures beginning at 6 p.m. on its Facebook page, Night to Shine at Sunbury Bible Church, and website, sunburybiblechurch.org.