THE LIST: Valley fireworks displays listed HERE

The Valley’s fireworks schedule

SUNBURY – Many Fourth of July fireworks celebrations will be taking place around the Valley this month

Columbia County:

Thursday, July 4, Millville, Firemen’s Carnival Grounds (Little League field), 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 4, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Town Park, dusk

Saturday to /Sunday midnight, July 6/7, Millville, Firemen’s Carnival Grounds (Little League field), midnight

Montour County:

Monday, July 20, Danville Heritage Festival, fireworks over the Susquehanna River, dusk

Northumberland County:

Thursday, July 4, Watsontown, Watsontown Memorial Park, 9:15 pm

Saturday, July 6, Shamokin, Glen Burn Bank, 9:40 pm, Rain Date 7/7/2019 at 9:40 pm

Saturday, July 13, Sunbury, David l. Persing Recreation Area, Dusk

Union County:

Thursday, July 4, Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Community Park, 9:45 pm

Thursday, July 4, New Berlin, The Commons on Penn Creek, 10 pm

Snyder County:

Saturday, July 6, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds, Dusk