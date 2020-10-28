The liquor control board waives fees for businesses

HARRISBURG– Pennsylvania’s Liquor Control Board on Wednesday waived $27.7 million in licensing fees for next year for businesses most affected by the coronavirus. By a vote of 2-1, the board forgave certain license fees for 2021. This was requested by Governor Tom Wolf last week to provide some relief to struggling businesses.

Board Chairman Tim Holden said the board believes this was the right thing to do to support restaurants, bars, and gathering places to ease their financial burdens. While these license fees will be waived through 2021, licensees will still be required to timely file validation and renewal applications to keep licensees current and to avoid late-filing fees.