The Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation shortening name

LEWISBURG – Goodbye to the word ‘corporation’ on the formerly longer named ‘Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation’ to now just ‘Lewisburg Neighborhoods.’ The group says the name change says more about their growing mission.

Samantha Pearson, executive director of the group said they were founded to strengthen ties between Bucknell and Lewisburg, and they’ve since done dozens of projects. She said everything from providing kayaks for public use, to extending the rail trail, to drawing down more than a million dollars for the Bull Run Greenway project.

The group says they were founded by drawing together many stakeholders in the Lewisburg community, and they are now looking for new volunteers to assist with organization and leadership, annual clean-ups and a wide range of projects.

Everyone regionally is invited to their next event, the Walk It Bike It public program next Tuesday, February 5. Pearson says the event at the Public Library for Union County focus on recreational and functional biking and walking in The Valley. More info at LewisburgNeighborhoods.org.