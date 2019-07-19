The King Street rail crossing closes noon today until Monday at noon

NORTHUMBERLAND – The big weekend ‘Northumberland/Sunbury-go-around’ starts today (7/19) at noon. Folks traveling from Sunbury to Northumberland, on the Priestley Bridge, have to go around to Shamokin Dam and then to Norry. The King Street rail crossing will be closed.

PennDOT and the North Shore Railroad are closing the crossing at noon so crews can replace the Route 147 crossing between the Priestley Bridge and Priestley Avenue in Northumberland. PennDOT estimates they’ll reopen the crossing by Monday at noon.

When the crossing reopens Monday, only northbound traffic will come into Northumberland. Southbound Route 147 traffic, from Norry to Sunbury, will still be detoured to Shamokin Dam. That detour will continue until Thanksgiving or so.

The road repairs and upgrade of the crossing is all part of the Northumberland Duke Street project, the $13 million rebuilding of sections of Duke, Water and Front Street.