The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce wins big award

SUNBURY – We told you recently, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce received the ‘Chamber of the Year’ award from the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals. Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the GSVCC said they were honored for their workforce development initiatives.”

He said they have programs to try to fill “skills gap,” “They may have gone to school, but they went to school for something that, those skills aren’t needed anymore. We need to inspire them to get the skills that are needed for today’s jobs.” He said they are working with local vocational schools, the local branch college campuses and pushing for a new community college in The Valley.

Gene Barr, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry congratulated the GSVCC on their award, and said the local chamber is working hard on these big and small elements of economic development, “All of those things are crucially important for Pennsylvania, developing the skills, but also addressing the barriers.”

“They are helping people who can’t get transportation to work, child care issues are important, criminal justice issues are important. And I think that the award cites that which is exactly dead on, getting people off the sidelines and back working is where we need to go with this,” he said.

Barr and Garrett were commenting on a recent ‘Financial Friday’ panel on WKOK. The panel discussion focused on the slightly higher US jobless rate, and the slightly better US labor participation rate. You can hear the full discussion on the WKOK podcast page.