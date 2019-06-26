The “Grandkid Scam” hits The Valley

TURBOTVILLE – There is a local report of a phone scam taking aim at The Valley’s senior citizen population. The “Grandkid Scam” is said to be a common scam that involves a perpetrator calling a person and pretending to be that person’s grandchild who is in some kind of trouble.

According to the Northumberland County District Attorney, a recent attempt involved an 89-year old man from Turbotville who said he received a phone call from a person pretending to be his grandson. The scammer said they had been in an accident in Virginia and was in need of some money.

The local resident caught onto the scam and eventually, informed the District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office recommends if you receive a call like this; take some time to research it before sending any money or giving any information. Calling the grandchild directly or asking a family member to track down the kid is recommended ways of protecting yourself.