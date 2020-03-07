Valley community readers visit schools for Dr. Seuss Week

CATAWISSA — The G.C. Hartman Elementary School near Catawissa, and the Shamokin Elementary School were two of the places celebrating Dr. Seuss Week this week. The ‘Read Across America’ initiative brings community members to schools to read to children.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation lent some readers to those two schools, Lura Good, Tom Morgan, Sam Tyler and… Mark Lawrence, “If you like to eat potato chips and chew pork chop on clipper ships, I suggest that you chew a few chips and a chop at Skipper Zipp’s Clipper Ship Chip Chop Shop. Huh?”

The students Ms. Dry’s Fourth Grade class at Southern Columbia said they were enjoying a welcome break from studying reflexive pronouns, understanding the word ‘inference’ and leaning about schema, “You should leave your rocks home when you travel by air, if you take them along, they charge double the fare (laughter).”

About 15 students were in that class, and dozens of other locations around The Valley had good community readers, including Northumberland County Common Pleas Court Judge Hugh Jones. The week celebrates reading and typically involves a giveaway of some books.