The African Children’s Choir will be in The Valley

WATSONTOWN – A small choir of African children will be touring the United States this spring and they will be making a stop in The Valley. The African Children’s Choir will be presenting their program “Just As I Am” at the Revival Tabernacle Church in Watsontown on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Tina Sipp is the choir manager and she tells us about “Just As I Am,” “The program that we’re doing that just launched this past September is called “Just As I Am,” and it’s a hymns program. We’ve put familiar hymns to African rhythms and so we’ve kind of combined the two worlds and it’s quite engaging and very inspiring program. Lots of familiar tunes for people that they will recognize.”

Sipp, who heads the choir that consists of nine Ugandan boys and seven Ugandan girls ages 7 to 10, says this tour is more about shedding light on the importance of education, “Here in the west, education is acceptable to most people because we have public schools, and that kind of thing, and that’s just not the case in the areas that we’re working in. There’s tens-of-thousands of children left out on the opportunity to receive an education and without an education, it’s really, very, very difficult to break the cycle of poverty.”

“Just As I Am” as performed by the African Children’s Choir will be presented for free. A free-will offering will be taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and Music for Life’s works in African countries. For more information go to RevTab.com.